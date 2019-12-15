Akron (8-2) posted a season-high 22 assists and scored a season high 46 points in the first half.

The Mountain Lions’ 25.7% field goal shooting represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season. The Zips also forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Liam Evans scored 15 for Concord and Malik Johnson added 10 points and five steals.

Akron will pursue its fifth consecutive victory on Friday when the team takes on Tulane.

