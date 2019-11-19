After a three-point play by Joe Bryant drew Norfolk State within 62-55 with 1:30 remaining, Childs threw down a dunk for a nine-point Bradley lead and the Braves closed it out with 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Bryant scored 17 points for the Spartans (3-2). Jermaine Bishop added 14 points.

Bradley (3-1) matches up against Radford at home on Friday. Norfolk State faces Northwestern on the road on Friday.

___

___

