BIMINI, Bahamas — Jordan Barnes scored 29 points, tying his career high, and Indiana State defeated Loyola Marymount 72-60 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday for its first win of the season.

Barnes buried 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, hit his only 2-pointer and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Sycamores (1-4). Barnes added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper Neese hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 21 with five boards and four assists. Jake Laravia hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 10.