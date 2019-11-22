Ivan Alipiev had 13 points for the Lions (2-3). Eli Scott added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Keli Leaupepe had 10 points and five boards.
Indiana State shot 52% percent from the floor and 56% from distance (14 of 25). LMU shot 45% percent overall but just 21% from beyond the arc (3 of 14).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.