De’Miria Glover had 21 points for the Knights. Antony Edwards added 13 points and eight rebounds. Ijon Owens had 13 points.
Jacksonville faces Presbyterian on the road on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.