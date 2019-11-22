STEPPING UP: The electric Jared Butler is averaging 20.5 points and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Freddie Gillespie is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.5 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Chanticleers have been led by Devante Jones, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 assists.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 53.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has 33 assists on 81 field goals (40.7 percent) across its past three games while Baylor has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 83.2 points per game.

