VARYING EXPERIENCE: Louisville has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Boston College has leaned on freshmen. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to score 45 percent of Boston College’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 43.1 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Boston College is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 3-10 when opponents exceed 60 points. Louisville is 14-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 3-3 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

STREAK SCORING: Louisville has won its last three road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 37 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their six-game winning streak, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 36.7 percent.

