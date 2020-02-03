VARYING EXPERIENCE: Boston College has depended on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Jared Hamilton have collectively scored 48 percent of Boston College’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Matthew Hurt have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Duke scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Boston College has an assist on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its past three outings while Duke has assists on 56 of 95 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 83.4 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Boston College has only averaged 64.8 points per game, which ranks 282nd nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com