SUPER SENIORS: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jay Heath have combined to account for 68 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Eagles have averaged 25.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD