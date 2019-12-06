AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

