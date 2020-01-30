WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Rattlers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wildcats are 4-11 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first among MEAC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 82.3 points per game against conference foes.

