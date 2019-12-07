Jacksonville opened with a 22-2 run and scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.
Jordan Preaster had 15 points for the Wildcats (5-5). Isaiah Bailey added 15 points and Malik Maitland had 12.
Jacksonville plays Middle Georgia State at home next Saturday. Bethune-Cookman takes on California Baptist on the road next Saturday.
