Trevon Ary-Turner topped the Big Green (3-1) with 13 points. The reserve sank 3 of 4 from distance.
It was a dismal night of offense for Dartmouth. The Big Green shot 27 percent from the floor, 22 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and made 2 of 4 free throws.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD