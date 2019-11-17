SQUAD LEADERS: Belmont’s Adam Kunkel has averaged 25.3 points while Nick Muszynski has put up 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and two blocks. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 11 points and 5.3 rebounds while Curtis Holland III has put up 10 points.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.