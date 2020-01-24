FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 83 points per game and allowed 67 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 79.3 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MUSZYNSKI: Nick Muszynski has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Austin Peay has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 67.1.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has an assist on 56 of 94 field goals (59.6 percent) across its past three outings while Belmont has assists on 55 of 91 field goals (60.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 13th among Division I teams. The Austin Peay defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 220th overall).

