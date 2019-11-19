LEADING THE WAY: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks while Andrew Fleming has put up 9.5 points and five rebounds. For the Bruins, Adam Kunkel has averaged 22.5 points while Nick Muszynski has put up 15.5 points.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 52.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 29 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has 25 assists on 65 field goals (38.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Belmont has assists on 66 of 102 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a collective unit has made 12.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

