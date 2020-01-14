SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season, though that number has fallen to 30 percent over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 85.3 points per game and allowed 82.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 77.1 points scored and 94.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 70.7 points during those contests. Central Arkansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Central Arkansas has 50 assists on 75 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks sixth among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 88 points per game to opponents (ranked 312th overall).

