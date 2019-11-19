Parker Stewart hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Skyhawks (2-3). Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Quintin Dove tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers knocked down 32 of 54 shots (59%) overall and 16 of 34 from distance (47%).

UT Martin shot 41.5% (22 of 53) and 36% from beyond the arc (9 of 25).

