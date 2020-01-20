SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.GIFTED GROCE: Ty Groce has connected on 27.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 77.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 33 of 85 field goals (38.8 percent) over its past three outings while Eastern Michigan has assists on 25 of 64 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the nation. Bowling Green has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 18 games (ranking the Falcons 288th among Division I teams).

