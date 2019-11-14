AD

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma’s young offensive line against Baylor defensive front. The Sooners, with four sophomore OL starters, have allowed a Big 12-low 10 sacks while blocking in for dual-threat and very mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts. Baylor has a league-high 29 sacks, including a league-best 8½ by defensive end James Lynch.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: WR CeeDee Lamb leads the nation with 13 TDs receiving, and has only one game this season without scoring. The junior has 31 TDs in 37 career games. He has 13 catches for 302 yards the last two games.

Baylor: LB Terrel Bernard had 19 tackles last week against TCU, the most by a Baylor player since Sam Holl’s 21 in 2011 against Kansas. Bernard became the starting middle linebacker when leading tackler Clay Johnston was lost for the season because of a knee injury in the sixth game. Bernard also had an interception and a sack.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma has run 29 fewer offensive plays than its opponents this season, but has outgained them by 2,099 yards. The Sooners lead the nation with 598 total yards per game, even while ranking 118th with only 63 plays per game. ... Baylor is the Big 12’s best allowing only 19 points a game. Oklahoma leads the league scoring 48 points a game. The Sooners have scored at least 34 points in 19 consecutive games. ... The Sooners have won 18 consecutive November games since its 2014 home loss to Baylor.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

