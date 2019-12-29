STEPPING UP: DePaul’s Paul Reed has averaged 15.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 16.5 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals. For the Pirates, Myles Powell has averaged 17.7 points while Quincy McKnight has put up 11.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has accounted for 44 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pirates are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has an assist on 44 of 86 field goals (51.2 percent) across its past three games while Seton Hall has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: DePaul has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big East teams. Over their last five games, the Blue Demons have forced opponents into turnovers on 29.4 percent of all possessions.

