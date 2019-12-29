SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BEY: Saddiq Bey has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when they shoot at least 76.2 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Musketeers are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or worse, and 1-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has scored 78.8 points per game and allowed 60.8 over its five-game home winning streak.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to 63.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big East teams.

