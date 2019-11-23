In the third quarter Reece Udinski found Jakob Herres for a 54-yard touchdown and then Jarrod Richmond scooped up a fumble and rumbled 64 yards for a score, putting the Keydets (5-7, 4-4 Southern Conference) up 31-10.

Nick Tiano threw for a touchdown in the third quarter and scored on an 8-yard run with 4:43 left to play to pull the Mocs (6-6, 5-3) within a touchdown but VMI ran out the clock.

AD

Chattanooga had a 451-264 advantage in total offense. Herres had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns for VMI while Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks ran for 132 yards for the Mocs.

In ending a four-game losing streak, VMI won five games for the first time since 2003 and four conference games for the first time since 1979.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD