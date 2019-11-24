Erik Johansson hit three 3-pointers and led LMU with 11 points. Eli Scott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Loyola Marymount shot 42% overall but just 33% (5 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Lions made only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. Duquesne shot 46% from the floor and buried 12 of 29 from distance (41%). The Dukes sank 7 of 8 foul shots.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD