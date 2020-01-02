VARYING EXPERIENCE: Radford has depended on senior leadership while High Point has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Carlik Jones, Devine Eke, Leroy Butts IV, Cle’von Greene and Donald Hicks have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Radford’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this year and 66 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. Jones has 24 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Panthers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 3-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last seven road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 81.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Radford offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the country. The High Point defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD