Jacksonville (3-9, 1-7) rallied to within three points twice and was driving for a go-ahead score before a costly fumble in the fourth quarter.

Myles Wilson forced the fumble and Jacob Bergstrom recovered, leading to San Diego’s final score by Reid Sinnett. Sinnett scored twice on the ground and passed for another 266 yards.

The Toreros forced two fumbles and made two interceptions.

Calvin Turner Jr. was 3 of 7 passing for 105 yards and a TD for the Dolphins, and rushed 23 times for 172 yards with two TDs.

