FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has directly created 55 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 2-11 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bearcats offense scored 62.2 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD