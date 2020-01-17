SAVVY SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Black Bears have scored 69.3 points per game against America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: El Darwich has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. El Darwich has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-10 when they score 74 points or fewer and 7-0 when they exceed 74 points. The Black Bears are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

