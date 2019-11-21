Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for the Colonials (1-5). Dante Treacy added 13 points and six assists. AJ Bramah had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Williams, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Colonials, was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting. Yannis Mendy, who was second on the Colonials in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Illinois-Chicago matches up against Mercer at home on Saturday. Robert Morris plays Marquette on the road on Saturday.

