“After meeting with coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program,” Nuñez said in a statement. “I’m appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM.”

New Mexico is 2-9 this season and has lost its last eight games.

Davie is 35-63 at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD