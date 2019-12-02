Success has been fleeting the last three seasons as the Monarchs compiled a 10-26 record, including a program-worst 1-11 record this season. The decline comes at the time when ODU invested $67.5 million to build a new S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Selig says the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation will cover the $600,000 buyout Wilder is due.
A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.
