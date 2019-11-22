BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp has averaged 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 12 points and 4.1 assists. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston has averaged 25.3 points and six rebounds while RJ Williams has put up 16.5 points and 10 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON: Alston has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Tigers are 0-2 when opponents score more than 60 points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Boise State’s Justinian Jessup has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all MWC teams. The Broncos have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

