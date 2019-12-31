FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has directly created 49 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 69.
STREAK SCORING: Boise State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 64.
DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game. The Broncos have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.