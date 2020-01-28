BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.9 points.

AD

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 71.6 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66.9 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 28.6 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Boise State is a flawless 13-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.4 percent or less. The Broncos are 0-8 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has scored 78.4 points per game this season, ranking the Broncos 30th nationally. The San Jose State defense has allowed 78.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 297th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com