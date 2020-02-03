LEADING THE CHARGE: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.9 points and four rebounds. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

AD

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Cowboys have scored 60.5 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 57 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Maldonado has had his hand in 49 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 15-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.3 percent or less. The Broncos are 0-8 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 54 points while giving up 70.8.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has scored 79 points per game, the 22nd-highest figure in Division I. Wyoming has only averaged 59.8 points per game, which ranks 306th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com