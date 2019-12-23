Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

AD

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 85, BALL STATE 64

HONOLULU — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and Washington pulled away from Ball State in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal.

AD

Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-2). They who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor — including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead for the Cardinals (6-5).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD