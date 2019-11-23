Zach Nutall scored a career-high 23 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Dainan Swoope added 15 points. Demarkus Lampley had 13 points.
San Francisco (6-0) will pursue its seventh straight victory to start the season on Tuesday when the team hosts Hampton. Sam Houston State faces Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.