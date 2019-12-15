Casdon Jardine had 17 points for the Wolverines (4-8), who have lost five consecutive games. Isaiah White added 16 points and nine rebounds, Trey Woodbury had 14 points and 10 boards, and Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 12 points.
Northern Arizona (5-2) plays UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. Utah Valley plays Wyoming on the road on Wednesday.
