O’Showen Williams tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-4). Justin Forrest added 14 points. Isaac Johnson had 14 points and 15 rebounds.
East Tennessee State plays Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Appalachian State faces St. Andrews Presbyterian at home next Tuesday.
