.DOMINANT DAQUAN: Bracey has connected on 49.5 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 50.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 11-8 when it scores at least 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Herd. Marshall has 39 assists on 87 field goals (44.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to just 61.7 points per game, the 24th-lowest in Division I. Marshall has allowed an average of 72.3 points through 24 games (ranked 233rd, nationally).

