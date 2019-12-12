VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 57 percent of Butler’s scoring this season. For Southern, Bradford, Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee have collectively scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Baldwin has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. Baldwin has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Southern has dropped its last six road games, scoring 61.8 points and allowing 78.8 points during those contests. Butler has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Butler defense has held opponents to 55.9 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. Southern has given up an average of 75 points through nine games (ranking the Jaguars 224th).

