TEAM LEADERS: San Francisco’s Bouyea has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Jimbo Lull has put up 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Bradley has averaged 18.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 50 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 93 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: San Francisco has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 70.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dons. San Francisco has 35 assists on 88 field goals (39.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal has assists on 28 of 62 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent this year. That rate is the 17th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal stands at just 24.6 percent (ranked 279th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD