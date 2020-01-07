VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Evansville’s scoring this year including 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bradley, Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 66 percent of all Braves points over their last five.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: The Purple Aces are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 4-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD