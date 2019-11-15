TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bradley’s Elijah Childs has averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds while Darrell Brown has put up 15.5 points and 7.5 assists. For the Flames, Godwin Boahen has averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jacob Wiley has put up 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.GIFTED GODWIN: Boahen has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.