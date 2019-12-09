BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves will be taking on the Saints of Division III Maryville (MO). Bradley is coming off an 83-52 win at home over NC A&T in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: In nine appearances this season, Bradley’s Elijah Childs has shot 49.1 percent.