DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed just 71.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DARRELL: Brown has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Purple Aces are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Bradley’s Kennell has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 44.2 percent of them, and is 11 of 28 over his last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Evansville has allowed opponents to shoot 45.9 percent through 24 games (ranking the Purple Aces 311th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com