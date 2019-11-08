DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Jaguars gave up 73 points per game while scoring 74.7 per contest. Bradley went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and allowing 69.3 per game in the process.
