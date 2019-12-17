Carlos Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Antelopes (4-9) and Alessandro Lever had 18, including a first-half stretch when he scored nine straight for Grand Canyon.

Although the Lobos were outscored in the paint, their usual strategy of working inside out still produced 32 points and helped open up other parts of the court. New Mexico’s big advantage turned out to be on 3-pointers, where the Lobos outscored Grand Canyon 42-6, while making a season-best 12.

Grand Canyon trailed 37-31 at halftime, but the Lobos opened the second half with a 14-4 run and the lead never fell into single digits thereafter.

BIG PICTURE

GRAND CANYON

Having lost four of five and now playing without injured guard J.J. Rhymes, the Antelopes needed some good news and they got it with the debut of St. John’s transfer guard Mikey Dixon, who finished with 10. However, forward Oscar Frayer still has not played this season because of academic issues.

NEW MEXICO

The Lobos also had a player make a debut as Hendrix, a Utah transfer, saw his first playing time, scoring all his points from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

GRAND CANYON

The Antelopes are home Dec. 21 against Eastern Illinois before a two-week break preceding the start of Western Athletic Conference play in January.

NEW MEXICO

The Lobos continue a four-game, non-conference homestand before the resumption of Mountain West play Jan. 1.

