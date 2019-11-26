Jordan Henderson had 18 points for Canisius (3-2). Armon Harried added six rebounds.

Tarkus Ferguson had 17 points for the Flames (2-5). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Michael Diggins added 11 points. Travell Washington had 11 points.

Godwin Boahen, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Flames, had 6 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Canisius plays Mercer on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Florida Atlantic on the road on Sunday.

