Krimmel, in his eighth season, is just the second coach in St. Francis history to reach 100 wins.
Isaiah Blackmon secured his third career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Mark Flagg added 11 points, including six in the Red Flash’s game-ending run.
Ryan Daly, a University of Delaware transfer, led Saint Joseph’s (2-6) with 23 points and seven rebounds, Lorenzo Edwards chipped in 14 points, making four 3-pointers.
The Hawks have lost their last five.
