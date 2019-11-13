Isaiah Burke had 16 points for the Bears (1-2). Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. added 10 points. Stanley Davis had 10 points and eight rebounds.
St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against American at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays George Washington on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD